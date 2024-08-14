Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Performance

Shares of Three Sixty Solar stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,989. Three Sixty Solar has a 1-year low of 0.03 and a 1-year high of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.07.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Featured Stories

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

