Threshold Price Reaches $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Threshold has a market cap of $222.57 million and approximately $18.53 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,764.42 or 1.00029326 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02289066 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $22,158,532.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

