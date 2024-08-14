thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.45

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 15355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.92.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

