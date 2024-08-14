Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in July

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Down 0.0 %

TYCMY stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.23. Tingyi has a 1 year low of C$18.09 and a 1 year high of C$30.66.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

