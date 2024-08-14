Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley downgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 0.6 %

TITN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 302,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,353. The stock has a market cap of $350.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. Research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

