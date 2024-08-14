Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $634.0 million-$634.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.5 million. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.500 EPS.

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley cut shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. 302,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,353. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $350.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

