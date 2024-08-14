TokenFi Price Hits $0.0596 on Exchanges (TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. TokenFi has a total market capitalization of $59.64 million and $13.96 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenFi has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi’s launch date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.0611937 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $11,018,636.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.