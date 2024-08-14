Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in July

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

TOKCF stock remained flat at $28.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

