Toll Brothers’ (TOL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.94. 378,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

