TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
Shares of TORM remained flat at $1.98 on Wednesday. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009. TOR Minerals International has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
