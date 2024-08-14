TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TOR Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of TORM remained flat at $1.98 on Wednesday. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009. TOR Minerals International has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

