Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.91. 1,128,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after buying an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,881,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

