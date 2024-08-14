Traders Purchase Large Volume of Exxon Mobil Call Options (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 245,159 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the typical daily volume of 102,494 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,191,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,302,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $468.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

