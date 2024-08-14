TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 6,539.7% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %
TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
