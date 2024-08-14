Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Trading Up 2,000.4 %

TRVN stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Trevena has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $9.02. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

