Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Trigano Price Performance

Trigano stock remained flat at $135.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. Trigano has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

