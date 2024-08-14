Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax Eurobox Price Performance

BOXE traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.78 ($0.01). 15,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,182. Tritax Eurobox has a one year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.82 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.73.

About Tritax Eurobox

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manages a well-diversified portfolio of well-located Continental European logistics real estate assets that are delivering an attractive capital return and secure income to shareholders. These assets fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply-chain focused on the most established logistics markets and on the major population centres across core Continental European countries.

