TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 114 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.17. The company had a trading volume of 130,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.