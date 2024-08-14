TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 661 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded up $6.41 on Wednesday, reaching $345.81. The company had a trading volume of 837,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $351.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.