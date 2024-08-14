TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 322 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $200,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 146.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 101.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APP. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,318. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,772.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,236,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,122 shares of company stock worth $17,796,239 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

