Truist Financial Increases Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $10.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of AMRX opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,721,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 149,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,283,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

