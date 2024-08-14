Truist Financial Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $395.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $396.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.96.

NYSE HD traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,118. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $352.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.96 and its 200 day moving average is $353.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

