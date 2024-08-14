Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Update

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 739,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

TCNNF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 165,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCNNF. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

Featured Articles

