Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $38.30

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $37.43. Trupanion shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 26,148 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Trupanion Trading Up 5.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,398,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $21,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,739,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,523,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

