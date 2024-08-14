TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Announces Earnings Results

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, Zacks reports. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 653.50%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TCRX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Further Reading

