Tsfg LLC Acquires 57,971 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 2.9% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tsfg LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,722 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after buying an additional 3,121,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 904,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,182. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

