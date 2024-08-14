Tsfg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJR traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,096. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

