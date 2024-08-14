Tsfg LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 61,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 292,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

