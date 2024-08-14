Tsfg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.93. 7,006,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,017,647. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

