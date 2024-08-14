Tsfg LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 452.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 299,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172,069 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 348,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,852. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

