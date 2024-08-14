Tsfg LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. 1,738,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,873. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

