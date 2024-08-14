Tsfg LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

NYSE:CAH traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. 4,239,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.18.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

