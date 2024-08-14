Tsfg LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $169.98. 11,496,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,223,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The firm has a market cap of $881.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

