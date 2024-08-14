Tsfg LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. 2,306,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,204. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $63.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

