Tsfg LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.58. The company had a trading volume of 389,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $541.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

