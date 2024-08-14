Tsfg LLC Sells 721 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.67. 25,296,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,649,328. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

