U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.
