UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $29.25

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $30.55. UBS Group shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 1,360,268 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $173,678,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares during the period.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

