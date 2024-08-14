UL Solutions Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
UL Solutions stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 105,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.07.
UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.
