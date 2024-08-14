UL Solutions Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

UL Solutions Price Performance

UL Solutions stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 105,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.07.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.