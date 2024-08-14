Unifi (UFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Unifi Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UFI opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Unifi has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

