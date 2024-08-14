Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.85. 2,563,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,035. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

