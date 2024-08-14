UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of UPMMY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. 71,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.
About UPM-Kymmene Oyj
