UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of UPMMY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. 71,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

(Get Free Report)

See Also

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.