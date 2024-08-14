US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UCLE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

