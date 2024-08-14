US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UCLE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
US Nuclear Company Profile
