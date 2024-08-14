Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.1 million-$88.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.0 million.

Usio Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,102. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Usio will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Usio in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

