UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.18

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 1405278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UWMC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

UWM Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $887.92 million, a P/E ratio of 294.00 and a beta of 1.63.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UWM by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UWM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UWM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

