V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 915.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,399. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.32. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

