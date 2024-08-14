V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.28.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,670,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,526,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $96.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

