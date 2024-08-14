V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,008,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

