V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 24,445.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 158,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $236.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,316. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.