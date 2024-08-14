V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $3,706,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:OC traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $157.78. 385,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

