V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.4 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,381,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock worth $49,709,324. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.13.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

